Veera fame Rumi Khan roped in for Life OK’s Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Contiloe’s upcoming big-budget historical, Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh on Life OK is being heralded as the next big show on Indian Television. The team which has recently completed its first schedule in Jaipur, is all set to start shoot in the city of Mumbai very soon.

The show has already roped in big actors, seasoned and experienced in their work.

We now hear of talented actor Rumi Khan being roped in for a pivotal role!!

Rumi who is even now remembered for his role in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas – Veera was recently seen essaying the antagonist Dastaan in Colors’ Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

As per sources, “Rumi will play the brother of Mahan Singh, played by Shaleen Bhanot, father to Ranjit Singh. His character will have a royal look and will have a prominent track in the story line.”

As we know, Rumi has been part of the Hindi movie, Karle Pyaar Karle. He will also be seen in an upcoming movie, the shoot of which has happened in London recently.

We buzzed Rumi, but did not get through to him.

We buzzed Producer Abhimanyu Singh and also the channel spokesperson, but did not get any revert.

Watch this space for more updates.