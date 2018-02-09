Veer's lies exposed; Shivaay to send Anika away in Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai: Star Plus’ high voltage drama brings another twist this time. The audience has been loving the actor and the ups and down that are happening in the show. The current track will revolve around Shivaay sending Anika away from him.

Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will be seen running in search of Veer (Nikitan Dheer) and on reaching his place, Shivaay realizes that Veer has vanished in thin air and their is not a single trace of him.

What Do you Think About Ishqbaaaz?

The house shows no trace of Veer and the couple seems extremely shocked on not finding him. Shivaay is keen to know about Veer's game plan and searches the entire house to spot a lead.

Hear the story will be seen unfolding and Veer's lies will come out in the open; the couple will be seen meeting the kid whom Veer had introduced as his daughter to know and gather more clues about Veer's disappearance.

On the other side while their is an auction going on in Oberoi mansion, the audience is in store for another twist that will leave them stunned. The family members seem utterly confused and the track will unfold the entry of Omkara (Kunal Jai SIngh), Gauri (Shrenu Parikh), Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo). Shivaay, on the other hand, will be seen sending Anika away and chasing more clues to find Veer.

That seems exciting and thrilling. Don't you think so?

The audience is in store for a high dose of drama that will be seen in this track. For more exclusive and latest updates keep following TellyChakkar.