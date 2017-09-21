She is a National Award Winning actress. She earned applaud for her performances in Bengali movies like Dibratrir Kabya, Charulata, and Joradighir Chowdhury Paribar to name a few. She is considered one of the all-time greats of Bengali cinema. Well, we are talking about Madhabi Mukhopadhyay.

The veteran actress soon will be seen in Aakash Aath's Radhuni. Yes, Mukhopadhyay will be seen gracing the forthcoming episode of the cookery show. In the episode, the actress will talk about things related to food, acting and more.

Now, can you guess what the recipe of the evening would be?

Well, it’s Kesari Ilish and Bolir Argha.

Sounds yummy! Isn’t it?

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 22 September at 6 pm.

