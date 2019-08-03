Vh1 India brings music showdown closer to home with Vh1 Sound Nation League 2019

MUMBAI: Are you ready to witness and partake in a music showdown of 2019’s hottest tracks by Indian artists? Starting Monday, 29 July, Vh1 India once again, brings to viewers and music aficionados, an epic battle between eight chart-topping songs of 2019, with the winner being determined by fans.

In this three-staged knockout competition, popular Indian artists like Prateek Kuhad, Emiway Bantai, Tienas and many more will go head-to-head, in a bid to emerge as the winner of Vh1 Sound Nation League 2019.

Commenting on the launch, Viacom18 English Entertainment programming head Hashim Dsouza said, “Over the years, Vh1 India has continually infused music culture from various parts of the globe into the Indian music space, while simultaneously encouraging and endorsing home-grown independent Indian artists. Staying up-to-the-minute, Vh1 has always showcased the latest tracks and trends to connect and further engage with our viewers.”

“Following the overwhelming response to Vh1 Summer League, that saw Boy With Luv by BTS Ft. Halsey defeat seven other international chartbusters from 2019. It was only befitting to bring a rendition for the immensely popular tracks by Indian artists and we’re confident that Vh1 Sound Nation League 2019 will see more excitement and participation from fans to make their favorite artists and tracks emerge victorious,” he further added.