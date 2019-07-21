Viacom 18 & Mumbai police conduct raids against this...

MUMBAI: Viacom 18, a Mumbai based media giant, and Mumbai Police have conducted raids against counterfeit merchandise.



Intellectual Property rights bestow individuals or businesses with exclusive rights over their creations and protects them against infringement and violation of their rights. However, counterfeit goods and piracy pose a serious threat to such rights. Viacom18 is the latest to join the fight against counterfeit products.



According to the media reports, Viacom18 along with the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police has been conducting raids on businesses trading in counterfeit merchandise of its popular kids brand Peppa Pig and violating various laws under intellectual property rights. The wing has seized a sizeable amount of counterfeit merchandise, after conducting raids at Choice Gifts in Abdul Rahman Street and Rolex Novelty at Princess Street in Mumbai.