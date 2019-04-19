Vibhav Roy reveals about his upcoming show, Vikas Gupta to launch him in his next, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: We bring exciting updates from the television industry to entertain you. Read on!

Vikas Gupta to launch THIS MTV Ace Of Space contestant in his next series

Vikas Gupta is all set to launch an episodic series based on the theme of love titled Yeh Ishq Nahi Asaan for Dangal TV.

The series will dwell on interesting youth-based love stories. The shoot for the first story is underway right now. The first story will be of 13 episodes.

For the show, Vikas is all set to launch Ace of Space contestant Pratik Sehajpal. The makers have roped him to play one of the leads in the upcoming episodic.

Apart from Pratik, the show will see known faces like Fahad Ali, Chetna Pande and many more.

Doli Armaanon Ki actor Vibhav Roy reveals about his upcoming show

With web content being created and produced in bulk these days, all the streaming platforms seem to be in a rat race to produce the most number of series and films. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime, ALTBalaji, Zee5, Hotstar or Voot, everyday a new series is announced and people now have countless options to watch anything they want anywhere.

Voot's newly launched series Fuh Se Fantasy revolves around urban love stories and different kinds of fantasies and fetishes that people explore. Actors Anshuman Malhotra, Sanaya Pithawalla, Plabita Borthakur, Naveen Kasturia have already shot for the episodic series.

The latest name we hear is actor Vibhav Roy.

Vibhav who is best remembered for TV shows like Doli Armaanon Ki, Gustakh Dil and Kuch Toh hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Bollywood movie Padmaavat is all set to make an appearance in the show.

Almost Never actress Mya-Lecia Naylor passes away at 16

British child actor Mya-Lecia Naylor breathed her last at 16. The rising star in England has starred in popular children series like Millie InBetween, and the famous show, Almost Never.

Alice Webb, Director at BBC Children's, in a statement to eonline said, "We are distraught and so terribly sad to hear the news about Mya. She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie InBetween and Almost Never, and it's unthinkable that she won't be part of our journey going forward." Alice Webb further added, "She was hugely popular with our audience, a very talented actress, dancer and singer, and a real role model for her young fans."

Take a look below:

Sanaya Pithawalla-Nakul Roshan Sahdev are the new lovebirds in town

Model-turned-actress Sanaya Pithawalla who is best remembered for playing the role of Siyali rajput in MTV's popular youth based show, Warrior High, seems to be in love again. Sanaya, who has also been part of ALTBalaji's shows, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family and Dil Hi Toh Hai season 2, recently posted a picture on her social media with the young and handsome actor Nakul Roshan Sahdev and captioned it with a heart, and the speculations of them dating are on rife since then.

Take a look below:

Mirzapur fame Divyendu Sharma and Patralekha starrer Zee5's next project's poster is...

The talented actor Divyendu Sharma who first gained fame as Liquid in the hit movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama is now best remembered for his character Munna Bhaiya in widely appreciated Amazon Prime web series Mirzapur. The character gave him an overnight success and seems like along with Bollywood, he is going to rock the digital platform too with some memorable roles. Divyendu has been roped in for Zee5's upcoming original film tilted Badnaam Gali opposite Citylights fame actress Patralekha.

Recently, the actors shared the poster of the film and it has left us intrigued about the storyline.

Here have a look at it:

Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna’s different avatar

Today is Friday and we are back with our weekly dose of nostalgia. By taking a look at it, you have to guess which show they all starred together in.

The picture features Surbhi Jyoti, Varun Toorkey, Shehzad Shaikh, Surbhi Chandna, Nirmal Soni and others. We are sure many have guessed we are talking about which show. If you haven't guessed it yet, then let us help you.

We are talking about Zee TV's Qubool Hai.

Take a look below:

This actor is making a comeback to comedy

The nerdy-goofy looking man Austin Powers is making a comeback to the roots of comedy, only not as Austin Powers himself. Before you think too much, we are talking about actor Mike Myers, who is coming back to comedy where he is getting his own show on Netflix.

According to reports, the series will be a limited one and will only consist of six episodes. Not too much has been known about the project so far, but Myers is said to be playing multiple characters for the show and will also serve as one of the executive producers.

Myers has plenty of character work under his belt from SNL and has played multiple roles throughout the Austin Powers trilogy, so a skit-style show or narrative-driven series are both conceivable.

That said, it's been a while since Myers has starred on screen in anything. Outside of smaller roles in Bohemian Rhapsody and Terminal last year, Myers hasn't headlined a film since Shrek Forever After in 2010 and hasn't been the lead in a live-action project since 2008's The Love Guru.

The creators of THIS MEGA show are headed to court

Netflix's mega show Stranger Things is all set to release on the streaming service in the next couple of months where the trailer of the series was released over a fortnight ago. But the off-set drama surrounding the show doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon as the creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer - The Duffer Brothers are headed for trial as they are accused of stealing the idea of the show.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, a potential trial exploring whether Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer stole the idea for their Netflix show from a guy who allegedly pitched a project at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court denied summary judgment to the Duffer brothers in a lawsuit brought by Charlie Kessler.

Kessler alleges Stranger Things is based on a feature film script titled The Montauk Project set in the New York town in which he says is home to "various urban legends, and paranormal and conspiracy theories."

In January, in response to claims of breaching an implied contract, the Duffer brothers argued they didn't "manifest any intent to enter into a binding agreement" with Kessler, that they independently created Stranger Things and the ideas Kessler says he disclosed were not novel.

"Charlie Kessler asserts that he met the Duffers, then two young filmmakers whom Kessler never had heard of, and chatted with them for ten to fifteen minutes," wrote the defendants' attorney. "That casual conversation" during which the Duffers supposedly said that they all 'should work together' and asked 'what [Kessler] was working on "is the sole basis for the alleged implied contract at issue in this lawsuit and for Kessler's meritless theory that the Duffers used his ideas to create Stranger Things."

In denying summary judgment Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Judge Michael Stern says there is no "novel" requirement under either New York or California law.

The Duffers have submitted declarations that this isn't remotely true " that they've long been fascinated by urban legends and conspiracy theories and began working on a film on the topic in 2010.

Stern says the problem with these declarations about independent creation is that they lack verifying evidence of the originality of their idea.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead Parth Samthaan's father hospitalized

TV actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently playing the lead role of 'Anurag Basu' in top-rated Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, rushed out of his show's sets yesterday after he got to know that his father is not well. Apparently, Parth Samthaan's father Mr Laghate has been hospitalized due to old age, and according to the reports, he is quite serious.

According to an entertainment portal, the TV actor immediately rushed out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets when he got to know that his father is admitted in a Mumbai hospital.

Parth Samthaan's family hails from Pune, and stays away from limelight due to which not much is known about them, and many don’t even know their names.

Here's wishing Parth's father a speedy recovery!

Even though the teaser gets out, this show gets suddenly SHUT DOWN

DC Universe is at an all-time high in terms of its movies as after Aquaman, Shazam! has also done wonders both in terms of the critical acclaim and box office collections too.

The universe is also planning to extend with multiple series in works and one of them was Swamp Thing, which was in the talks for a long time. In fact, the teaser of the show went live a while ago too.

But what makes things interesting is that according to a report in Batman-News.Com, the Swamp Thing series may be cutting its first season short.

The series has been filming in the Wilmington, North Carolina area since November 2018 and was expected to continue shooting through May of this year. However, a new report from the Wilmington Star News says the crew got some surprising news on Tuesday evening.

According to the media report, the crew was informed that the series would be wrapping production with episode 10 despite the plan calling for 13 episodes. Writers would be in the process of adjusting the script to account for the shortened season.

The potentially most disturbing portion of the report is that the crew who shared the information said they were told it was because Warner Bros. is assessing the future of the DC Universe service. Having only launched this past September that does seem a bit fast for such an assessment to already be happening, but the streaming landscape has changed significantly in that time period.