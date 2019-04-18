News

Vibhav Roy to star opposite Bidita Bag in Fuh Se Fantasy

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Apr 2019 02:05 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar exclusively reported about The Sholay Girl fame Bidita Bag being roped in for an upcoming episode of Voot’s Fuh Se Fantasy (Read hereBidita Bag bags Voot’s Fuh Se Fantasy).

Web-show Fuh Se Fantasy is an episodic series, and every story features a different set of actors. 

TellyChakkar has exclusive information about actor Vibhav Roy, who has featured in shows like Gustakh Dil and Doli Armaano Ki and is also known for stint in Bollywood hit film Padmaavat, being roped in for the project. 

According to our sources, Vibhav has been locked opposite Bidita for an episode. 

Fuh Se Fantasy has been loved by viewers for its unique content. The series has already featured actors namely Anshuman Malhotra, Sanaya Pithawalla, Amol Parashar, Sapna Pabbi, Anupriya Goenka, and many others. 

We could not get through to Vibhav for his comment. 

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the show!
past seven days