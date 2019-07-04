News

Vibhoutee Sharma NOT replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jul 2019 03:03 PM

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running television shows. The show is popular for its storyline and cast. All the characters of the sitcom are popular among the viewers. Daya Ben is one such character which was played by Disha Vakani, who has been on a maternity break for the past year and a half. Recently, there were reports that newcomer Vibhoutee Sharma is all set to replace Disha Vakani in the show. However, the actress has denied the rumours.

Vibhoutee, who was previously seen in Humne Li Hai Shapath and Ye Hai Aashiqui, told TimesofIndia.com, "I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I am not replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, neither have I given any mock test.”

In fact, the actress added saying that she is not interested in doing television shows. She told the daily, “I have currently taken a break from doing TV shows. This is really funny. I keep doing ads and was never interested in doing regular daily soaps. I have shot for a film which is in the pipeline."

Tags > Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Vibhoutee Sharma, Disha Vakani, Ye Hai Aashiqui, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dance India Dance judge Kareena Kapoor grooves to...

Dance India Dance judge Kareena Kapoor grooves to Raat Ka Nasha song
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

past seven days