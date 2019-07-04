Vibhoutee Sharma NOT replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running television shows. The show is popular for its storyline and cast. All the characters of the sitcom are popular among the viewers. Daya Ben is one such character which was played by Disha Vakani, who has been on a maternity break for the past year and a half. Recently, there were reports that newcomer Vibhoutee Sharma is all set to replace Disha Vakani in the show. However, the actress has denied the rumours.

Vibhoutee, who was previously seen in Humne Li Hai Shapath and Ye Hai Aashiqui, told TimesofIndia.com, "I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I am not replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, neither have I given any mock test.”

In fact, the actress added saying that she is not interested in doing television shows. She told the daily, “I have currently taken a break from doing TV shows. This is really funny. I keep doing ads and was never interested in doing regular daily soaps. I have shot for a film which is in the pipeline."