&TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain produced by Edit II Productions is one of the most sought after comedy shows on TV and the show is all geared up to bring new twists and turns to increase the laughter quotient in the show.

In the upcoming episodes of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) will be hiring a taxi from his friend.

In the show, Vibhuti will hire a taxi from his friend Prem Choudhary (Vishwajeet Soni) where the love-smitten already married man will be donning the garb of a taxi driver to impress his wife, Anita played by Saumya Tandon because she will be sulking about his unemployment.

To get rid of the everyday nagging, Vibhuti will become a taxi-driver and Anguri Bhabhi played by Shubhangi Atre will be his only passenger, who will then take the Bholi-bhaali Anguri Bhabhi for a taxi ride to the market. The funniest part would surely be when the clever man will hand over the bill to the Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitash Gaud) who happens to be Angoori’s husband.

Therefore, it will be intriguing and at the same funny to see how Tiwari reacts to it? Will Tiwari be able to squash Vibhuti’s taxi plan?

We surely cannot wait for this episode to air on screen.

We tried to get in touch with the actors, but they were busy shooting!