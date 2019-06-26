News

Vibhuti becomes Angoori’s helping hand in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Dhanak knows the truth about Maayi in Gathbandhan, and other spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows. 

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega: Akshat to reveal truth about Guddan to Antar

In the upcoming episode, Akshat will step in at the right moment and will tell Antara to respect Guddan as she is the main lady of the family, being his wife. He will clearly tell her that Guddan is not a guest, but that he has actually married her. 

Gathbandhan: Dhanak knows the truth about Maayi 

Dhanak will find out that the same bangle that Bimla was wearing was found in Laxmi’s body. She will try to draw a picture of Laxmi’s face being like Bimla’s and will find out the similarity and will understand that Laxmi and Bimla are one. She will also get to know of Savitri’s involvement and will be really upset about the same. 

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Vibhuti becomes Angoori’s helping hand 

In the episode ahead, Angoori bhabhi will be unwell and Vibhuti will come and ask her about her health. Soon, he will try to help her in household chores. When Tiwari will come home, he will see Vibhuti cleaning the floors. Soon, Tiwari will tell her that he could have got her a medicine instead of doing the work. 

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shweta to create rift between Abir and Kunal

In the upcoming episode, Shweta will try to create unforeseen situations between the brothers, Abir and Kunal.

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With...

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With Joy".
