“Vibhuti has played 200+ characters in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!," says Aasif Sheikh

Admired by the audience for his charming attitude, a relatable sense of humour and his witty thoughts, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra of &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has been one of the most adored and funny characters ever since the inception of this show. While television and film actor, Aasif Sheikh may have left no stone unturned to create a special place for Vibhuti in the hearts of the viewers, the actor has also been known for bringing out his character in some of the most unusual avatars. From stepping into a bizarre colourful attire of a superhero to experimenting with the feminine strings within him through various female-centric roles, Aasif Sheikh has truly showcased the dynamisms and versatility within him. Having donned almost over 200 various unusual avatars like Tarzan, an astronaut, a farmer and even something as uncommon as a donkey during his journey, the actor has reached a huge milestone when it comes to his character.

Gleaming with pride while looking back on his memorable journey till now, Aasif said, “Ever since the first episode was aired in 2014 to completing over 1000 episodes now, my character, Vibhuti from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai has played over 200 characters in the show. While there are various unique roles I decided to take up in the show, I have had the most amount of fun in donning a woman’s avatar!

“I have essayed more than 15 variations of a woman, so much so that all the garments and materials required to get into that act have been permanently bought for me and stored in my room. Each time I would dress as a lady, all the actors would taunt me and try to flirt with me,” says Aasif with a tinge of humour in his tone. Recollecting a friend’s reaction to this fascination of his, the actor laughingly said, “A friend who decided to visit me during my shoot was taken aback on my character’s attire choices and was a tad bit scandalized when he saw me in that avatar.”

Talking about the characters that have been closest to his heart, Aasif said, “There is actually a long list, but the few characters that have given me an extremely memorable experience is when I played an unusual ‘kabadiwala’ named Darling, a seductive looking electrician named Rajaram and when I was the grey-haired Tiwari’s Daadi. With regards to the latter, I remember me and Rohitashv having a hearty laugh till our tummies hurt! To essay the frustration of a grandmother towards her child, I had to physically hit and kick Rohitashv to bring out the best side of the character onscreen. Luckily, being the gentleman that he is Rohitashv never complained and in fact cooperated really well throughout the time of those scenes.”

Expressing his love towards his male co-actor, Aasif said, “Me and Rohitashv have a great chemistry and don’t believe in giving space to any competition between us. We have always worked in tandem to each other’s art and I think that’s why we enjoy each other’s comic timing too.”

Commenting upon the challenges he faced during his journey while sharing his experience on working with the entire team, Aasif said, “Earlier, as an actor, it was pretty difficult for me to get into any character’s skin, but it became much easier with Shashank and Manoj’s conviction in me to effortlessly pull of the role. I was very recently trolled for not depicting the story of the historic character of Vibhishan in an accurate manner and in fact was also accused for hurting religious sentiments. Being a part of a comedy show, we decided to take it sportingly and keep our motive of keeping our audience happy. Till today I get really excited about portraying different characters and the viewers’ love towards these characters is what keeps me going every day. I enjoy keeping people amused and will continue to do so in every way that I can.”

With an aim to achieve a greater feat that this, Aasif Sheikh is all set essay some new interesting characters in the show making the audiences laugh and keep them entertained.



