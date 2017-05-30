Vibhuti’s music band to create laughter riot in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

&TV’s most loved sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain (Edit II Productions) is always filled with spontaneous situations, clever puns and amazing performances by the cast!

The show’s main cast includes Aashif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atre Poorey and Rohitash Gaud.

In the upcoming track, the audience will be seeing a very funny music band formed by Vibhutiji (Aashif Sheikh) and Angoori bhabhi will be the band’s lead singer!

The name of the band would be ‘Sahi Pakde Hai’ and Vibhuti will decide to start it because of his joblessness. He will find Angoori bhabhi’s voice to be perfect for the band, and ask her to be a part of it. She will readily agree. Sooner, a few more characters will add to the band and the fun laughter ride will begin!

We spoke to Shubhangi Atre Poorey about the upcoming band sequence. “Angoori loves to sing but Manmohan doesn’t allow her to sing freely. While Anita bhabhi keeps on firing Vibhuti to get a job. So both will have come together to form this band and it’s going to be fun. Whenever we start a new business in the show, it’s always named ‘Sahi Pakde Hai’. It’s going to get very enjoyable now. There will be a lot of song sequences in the show now. We will make a goof up by entering a funeral mistaking it for a wedding. And it lands us in big trouble.”

Seems like there is a lot of laughter awaiting the audience! Don’t miss out on the upcoming episodes of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!