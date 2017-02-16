Hot Downloads

Vicky, Ananya learn Haryanvi for 'Meri Durga'

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2017 11:40 AM

Actors Vicky Ahuja and Ananya Agarwal are learning the Haryanvi language for their new TV show "Meri Durga", which showcases a father and daughter's relationship and has Haryana as its backdrop.

The show features Yashpal (Vicky), who wants to educate his daughter Durga (Ananya) for her better future.

"Ananya and I hit it off from the word go. She is a wonderful co-actor. People often say that working with a child actor can get difficult, but I am having the best time when I shoot with her," Vicky said in a statement.

"We both have our own internal jokes and no third person on set gets them. To add to it, we only talk in Haryanvi which further makes our co-actors wonder what we are up to. Ananya makes shooting fun for me," he added.

"Meri Durga" is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Vicky Ahuja, Ananya Agarwal, learn, Haryanvi language, TV show, Meri Durga,

