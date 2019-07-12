THIS video of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak and her baby brother will melt your HEART

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak has shared a super adorable video on social media. The video will instantly melt your heart.

Palak is a doting elder sister and she loves little Reyansh to the core. From sharing fun videos of her little brother putting on makeup to applying filters on him, Palak gives us glimpse of the loving bond they share.

In her latest video, Palak can be seen waking up her baby brother from sleep by planting kisses on his forehead. She captioned the video as, “That’s right, I’m the luckiest girl ever. Palak keeps sharing her brother’s adorable antics and they are hard to miss.

Take a look below.

Isn’t the video adorable?