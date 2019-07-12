News

THIS video of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak and her baby brother will melt your HEART

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak has shared a super adorable video on social media. The video will instantly melt your heart.

Palak is a doting elder sister and she loves little Reyansh to the core. From sharing fun videos of her little brother putting on makeup to applying filters on him, Palak gives us glimpse of the loving bond they share.

In her latest video, Palak can be seen waking up her baby brother from sleep by planting kisses on his forehead. She captioned the video as, “That’s right, I’m the luckiest girl ever. Palak keeps sharing her brother’s adorable antics and they are hard to miss.

Take a look below.

Isn’t the video adorable? 

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Shweta Tiwari, Palak, Reyansh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Indian Television set to witness the biggest...

Indian Television set to witness the biggest launch with Nach Baliye 9
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai

past seven days