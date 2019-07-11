This video will remind you of Kareena Kapoor’s SIZZLING CHEMISTRY with SRK

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is admired by millions of fans for her acting chops and style statements. The actress has been a part of several successful films and also did a radio show for which she earned praises. Now, she has made her television debut with the popular dance-based reality show, Dance India Dance Season 7, and earned praises for the same, too. And while the show is being loved by the audiences, we came across a video wherein Kareena is seen grooving to the song Raat Ka Nasha Abhi from the film, Asoka.



In the video, the Jab We Met actress is seen donning a blue shimmery gown. Needless to say, Kareena looks like a diva as she showcases her dance moves. After watching this video, we were instantly reminded of her and Shah Rukh Khan’s sizzling chemistry in the film, Asoka. Take a look below.



On the acting front, Kareena has films like Angrezi Medium, Good News and Takht in her kitty.