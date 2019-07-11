News

This video will remind you of Kareena Kapoor’s SIZZLING CHEMISTRY with SRK

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 05:41 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is admired by millions of fans for her acting chops and style statements. The actress has been a part of several successful films and also did a radio show for which she earned praises. Now, she has made her television debut with the popular dance-based reality show, Dance India Dance Season 7, and earned praises for the same, too.  And while the show is being loved by the audiences, we came across a video wherein Kareena is seen grooving to the song Raat Ka Nasha Abhi from the film, Asoka. 

In the video, the Jab We Met actress is seen donning a blue shimmery gown. Needless to say, Kareena looks like a diva as she showcases her dance moves. After watching this video, we were instantly reminded of her and Shah Rukh Khan’s sizzling chemistry in the film, Asoka. Take a look below.


On the acting front, Kareena has films like Angrezi Medium, Good News and Takht in her kitty. 
Tags > Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raat Ka Nasha, Dance India Dance Season 7, Shah Rukh Khan, Angrezi Medium,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of...

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of Richboyz Entertainment Party
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic

past seven days