Vidyut to confess his crime and surrender himself in Naamkarann

17 Feb 2018 05:04 PM

Star Plus’ popular series Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) now gears up for some exciting twists in its storyline.

TellyChakkar had already reported about Avni (Aditi Rathore) faking her death to take revenge from Vidyut (Karam Rajpal). Our readers are well aware of the upcoming drama that Avni will soon be troubling Vidyut as a spirit so that he confesses to his crimes.

The happy news is that Avni’s plan is going to work well in her favor.

Excited to know how things are going to unfold in the coming episodes? Read on –

Our source informs us that scared by Avni's spirit, Vidyut will confess to his crime that he has been the reason behind Avni’s death. He will surrender himself to the police and feel safe to be in the jail where he can feel protected from Avni’s spirit.

That would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure! Isn’t it?

What do you think about Naamkaran?

TellyChakkar tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates.

