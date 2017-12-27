Vidyut to disguise himself to trouble Avni in Naamkarann

Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Naamkarann which airs on Star Plus is keeping the audience hooked to its ongoing episodes with some exciting twists and turns.



In the recent episodes of the daily, while Avni (Aditi Rathore) was trying hard to escape from the jail, we hear that the upcoming episodes of the series have a lot more twists in store.



Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to witness Christmas celebration in the jail. Vidyut (Karam Rajpal), who has turned out to be an obsessive lover of Avni, will disguise himself as a Santa Clause. He will try every possible way to get close to Avni amidst Christmas celebrations.



Will Neil (Zain Imam) learn about Vidyut being in Santa’s disguise?



