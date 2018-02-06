Vidyut to PROPOSE to Avni & blackmail her in Naamkarann

Mumbai:TellyChakkar had already reported that the viewers of Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) are set to witness a major high point in the drama with Neela’s (Sayantani Ghosh) death.

Yes, in the coming episodes of the show, Neela will get shot by Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) and she will lose her life leaving Avni (Aditi Rathore) shattered.

We hear that in the coming episodes, Vidyut will turn even more evil blackmailing Avni.

Our source informs us that in the forthcoming episodes of the daily soap, Vidyut will propose to Avni and blackmail her by showing a video having a proof that Prakash had shot Neela instead of Vidyut.

Vidyut will further blackmail Avni that if she won’t accept his proposal then he will get Prakash arrested with charge of Neela’s murder. Vidyut will ask Avni to marry him if she wants her family’s happiness.

What will Avni do now? Will she marry Vidyut for the sake of her family’s happiness? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not connect to the actors for a comment.

