Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Vidyut to PROPOSE to Avni & blackmail her in Naamkarann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2018 11:00 AM

Mumbai:TellyChakkar had already reported that the viewers of Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) are set to witness a major high point in the drama with Neela’s (Sayantani Ghosh) death.

Yes, in the coming episodes of the show, Neela will get shot by Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) and she will lose her life leaving Avni (Aditi Rathore) shattered.

We hear that in the coming episodes, Vidyut will turn even more evil blackmailing Avni.

Our source informs us that in the forthcoming episodes of the daily soap, Vidyut will propose to Avni and blackmail her by showing a video having a proof that Prakash had shot Neela instead of Vidyut.

Vidyut will further blackmail Avni that if she won’t accept his proposal then he will get Prakash arrested with charge of Neela’s murder. Vidyut will ask Avni to marry him if she wants her family’s happiness.  

What will Avni do now? Will she marry Vidyut for the sake of her family’s happiness? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not connect to the actors for a comment.

What do you think about Aditi Rathore & Zain Imam?

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Naamkarann, Star Plus, Guruodev Bhalla, Dhaval Gada, Sayantani Ghosh, Karam Rajpal, propose, Zain Imam,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy's...

In pics: Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy's grand wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Shaminn
Shaminn
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days