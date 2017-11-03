Star Plus’ Naamkaran will soon witness some intense drama in its upcoming episodes.

According to the on-going track, Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) tried to kidnap Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Mishti but Neil (Zain Imam) entered as a knight in a shining armour to save them. The hero then beat up the villain much to the viewers’ exult but, here’s another complication that will introduce further difficulties in Neil and Avni’s life!

In the upcoming episodes, Mishti will end up falling from the car in which she was kidnapped and falls unconscious. Avni will get tensed as Mishti does not wake up despite several attempts of waking her up. That;s when Neil calls for a helicopter to rush the child to the hospital.

Parallel to this, Vidyut will be caught by the police and will be brought to the same hospital for identification so that he cannot escape anywhere. Also, Juhi (Poonam Preet) will learn about Mishti being admitted to the hospital and out of worry, she will visit her in guise of a burkha clad woman so that Vidyut and his men do not spot her.

An actor on the condition of anonymity reveals, “Mishti will be brought back home but Vidyut’s shenanigans won’t end here! This time he will try to break into the house to kidnap Mishti. However, he won’t be successful this time too! Parallel to this drama will run a track where Juhi goes missing. How this happens and what unfolds next is something the viewers need to wait and watch!”

