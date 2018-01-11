Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Vighnaharta Ganesh achieves the 100 Episodes mark

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2018 07:32 PM
Vighnaharta Ganesh, produced by Contiloe Pictures, which airs on Sony TV, completed 100 episodes successfully yesterday (10 January 2018). After their first successful stint in mythology with Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Contiloe has brought in the Motion capture technology with Vighnaharta Ganesh, for the first time on Indian television. The show, based on various aspects of Ganesha’s birth and how he destroyed the obstacles to become the great Vighnaharta, first premiered on 22nd August, 2017.
 
Contiloe Pictures’ Abhimanyu Singh, says, “Vighnaharta Ganesh is one of our prestigious productions. With motion capture, we have tried to portray Ganesha in a way never done before on Indian television. We have had our own set of challenges to be able to achieve the desired image of Ganesha with motion capture. I am proud of my team who have been consistent in creating the image with this technology on a daily basis, making Vighnaharta Ganesh the first show in the world to do so. The audience’s appreciation and the success of the show is a testament to our endeavor to use technology to tell great stories in a refreshing manner.”
 
To mark the occasion the team did cake cutting celebration on sets.
 
Congratulations to the team of Vighnaharta Ganesh


Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Vighnaharta Ganesh, 100 episodes, Contiloe Pictures, Motion Capture Technology, Abhimanyu Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here

past seven days

Go Top