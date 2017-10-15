Star Bharat’s Saam Daam Dand Bhed is a high octane drama which is giving us all the twist and dramas. The Shakuntalam Telefilms in set to witness some big changes in the plot line.

As the viewers have already seen that Vijay and Mandira have broken up due to their family differences. Now,TellyChakkar has a big revelation for the viewers.

According to a source, “Mandira and Vijay have broken up but they are playing it in front of everyone. Instead they are still in a relationship. However, they are acting like they are not dating each other.” According to the track, if the family gets to know about the lead couple’s relationship there would be more wars. So, Vijay tells Mandira that once he becomes the MP he will come out in open and get married to her.

Meanwhile, the political drama will also see its second lead Anant (Varun Toorkey)’s and Mandira's first meet. Anant will be smitten by the lady and his feelings will be uncontrollable. “He will fall in love with her in the first sight.” In the further track after getting shot by a bullet Anant will stay at Mandira’s house and their closeness will increase.

There seems to be too much of drama that will unfold in the coming episodes this week in the show. The dynamic between Vijay and Mandira’s dynamics will change once Anant comes in their life. What happens next will be interesting to catch on the show?

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more such juicy updates and spoilers.