Vijay Badlani to enter SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s epic drama Tenali Rama (Contiloe) is binge watched by many. Every now and then, we see a couple of actors joining the cast. Once again, a new character being introduced in the show.

According to our sources, TV actor Vijay Badlani, who has featured in shows namely Jodha Akbar, Karmaphal Data Shani, and Santoshi Maa, is set to enter Tenali Rama.

According to our sources, the actor will be seen playing the dhol without using his hands. Tenali will then be seen solving the mystery.

We could not get through to the actor for a comment.

