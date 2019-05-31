Vijay Kashyup to enter Sony TV's Mere Sai

MUMBAI: The noted actor Vijay Kashyap, who has been part of TV and Bollywood industry for decades now, needs no introduction.

He has been entertaining masses with his acting skills and has always been loved for the roles that he has played.



The talented actor Vijay will soon be seen in Sony TV's popular show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi, helmed by Dashami Creations.



According to our sources, the makers are introducing a track revolving around famous Bollywood film Baghban and Vijay will have pivotal role to depict.



We could not get through the actor for his comment.



Mere Sai has been successfully entertaining viewers and the lead actor Abeer Soofi has made a mark as Sai Baba.