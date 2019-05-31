News

Vijay Kashyup to enter Sony TV's Mere Sai

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
31 May 2019 11:03 AM

MUMBAI: The noted actor Vijay Kashyap, who has been part of TV and Bollywood industry for decades now, needs no introduction.

He has been entertaining masses with his acting skills and has always been loved for the roles that he has played.

The talented actor Vijay will soon be seen in Sony TV's popular show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi, helmed by Dashami Creations.

According to our sources, the makers are introducing a track revolving around famous Bollywood film Baghban and Vijay will have pivotal role to depict.

We could not get through the actor for his comment.

Mere Sai has been successfully entertaining viewers and the lead actor Abeer Soofi has made a mark as Sai Baba.
Tags > Vijay Kashyup, Sony TV, Mere Sai, Bollywood industry, Baghban, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shaminn
Shaminn
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days