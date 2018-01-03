Vijay to reject Mandira; Bulbul to go on a mission in Saam Daam...

Saam Daam Dand Bhed, which airs on Star Bharat, has seen some really interesting tracks in the recent times. The whole bride swapping drama created furor in the Naamdhari family. TellyChakkar had earlier also reported that post the bridal swap, the narrative will also see grooms getting swapped.

TellyChakkar has now got its hands on the upcoming track that will keep the audience glued to the show. As the viewers already know that post theswapping of grooms, Gayatri will project that Vijay (Bhanu Uday) is married to Mandira (Sonal Vengurlekar) and Bulbul (Aishwarya Khare) is hitched with Anant (Varun Toorkey).

Mandira will enter the Naamdhari family as a daughter-in-law. Vijay who is still in love with Bulbul will not accept Mandira as his wife. On the other hand, Bulbul will be perplexed due to the whole conversation. However, she will feel that something wrong transpired during the whole wedding. According to an insider, Bulbul will ask Anant to give her seven days to prove that something wrong did happen during the wedding.

If our sources are to be believed Bulbul will eventually find out the culprit and the wrongdoings that occurred during the marriage ceremony. However,it won’t be Mandira who will be caught; it will be Gayatri who will be framed for the whole fiasco.

Sounds too much of drama right? Keep reading TellyChakkar, your one stop source for all the latest happenings from the TV fraternity.