News

Vijayendra Kumeria, Gaurav Chopra, Tina Dutta, Rashami Desai and Spandan Chaturvedi come together for a NEW VENTURE!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: Apart from fans from India, our TV actors are most loved by foreign countries.

TV stars draw most of the adoration of Indonesia, where many actors have found their second home and now , looks like their fans base is expanding furthermore. A landlocked country with Turkey to the west, Georgia to the north and Azerbaijan to the east, Armenia has found a liking to Indian celebrities.

Recently Vijayendra Kumeria, Gaurav Chopra, Tina Dutta, Rashami Desai and Spandan Chaturvedi  took off to the historic location for a concert organized for their fans there. They attracted a lot of attention and had the fans going gaga about them!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Armenia here we come.

A post shared by Spandan Chaturvedi (@spandan.chaturvedi) on

Way to go Vijatyendra, Gaurav, Tina, Rashami and Spandan!

Tags > Vijayendra Kumeria, Gaurav Chopra, Tina Dutta, Rashami Desai and Spandan Chaturvedi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater...

Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photoshoot
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days