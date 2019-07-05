Vijayendra Kumeria, Gaurav Chopra, Tina Dutta, Rashami Desai and Spandan Chaturvedi come together for a NEW VENTURE!

MUMBAI: Apart from fans from India, our TV actors are most loved by foreign countries.

TV stars draw most of the adoration of Indonesia, where many actors have found their second home and now , looks like their fans base is expanding furthermore. A landlocked country with Turkey to the west, Georgia to the north and Azerbaijan to the east, Armenia has found a liking to Indian celebrities.

Recently Vijayendra Kumeria, Gaurav Chopra, Tina Dutta, Rashami Desai and Spandan Chaturvedi took off to the historic location for a concert organized for their fans there. They attracted a lot of attention and had the fans going gaga about them!

Take a look:

Way to go Vijatyendra, Gaurav, Tina, Rashami and Spandan!