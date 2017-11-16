Udann (Colors) actress, Meera Deosthale is definitely one of the most loved artists on television today!

We are not only talking about her fan adoration but also the love that is being showered on her in the sets by her co-actors.

Today is a big day for Meera as she celebrates her birthday (16 November) and her lead co-star, Vijayendra Kumeria took to social media to wish her. Tagging her as ‘slow and steady’, Vijayendra mentioned that it has been two years that he has known Meera and that he has seen her grow as an artist.

The actor also complimented Meera that she is a hardworking girl and that her dedication will take her places!

In return, Meera thanked him for guiding her and not letting the kid within her die...

Take a look at the Instagram conversation below –

Awww! That is indeed a sweet gesture...TellyChakkar wishes Meera a wonderful birthday!