Hritu Zee and Akash Choudhary have been one of the most notorious participants on MTV’s Splitsvilla. The two have been vocal about their opinions strongly even outside the show. In an explosive interview with TellyChakkar the duo made shocking revelations about Priyank and Divya and now, they have more to expose which will leave everyone’s ears opened.



In the earlier interview, Hritu and Akash went ahead to claim that their co-contestants Priyank and Divya are fake! Hritu also said that Divya was never Priyank’s girlfriend.

When we asked them about the rumours of Priyank and Vikas dating each other, the singer cum model Hritu laughed hysterically. In her canny best and jest claimed, “They are madly in love!” Akash who was present along with the beauty smartly explained, “Vikas and Priyank are really close! We see their stories on social media all the time. They are very close is what I can say.”

Hritu disrupted and said, “All the Lost Boy’s (Vikas Gupta’s Instagram handle) stories are around Priyank Sharma.”

“I believe there’s no smoke without fire,” Akash, Mr. India Rubarau concluded.

Well, just on the basis of their Insta stories one can’t claim if two individuals are in love. Anyway Priyank has always denied his linkup with Vikas Gupta.

Even in an interview with TellyChakkar, Priyank said, “With regards to Vikas, I did not feel bad that such a thing is being rumoured around because all of this is baseless and utter nonsense.”

Seems some stories are always left with mysteries. We might never know what is cooking between Priyank and Vikas!