Since day one at the notorious house of Bigg Boss 11, the two contestants who cannot stand each other are Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. Their quarrel seems to be never-ending and now it is getting onto the minds of other inmates of the house.

Amidst all this, South actress Gehana Vasisth has been making very provocative revelations about various Bigg Boss 11 inmates including Arshi Khan, Priyank Sharma and now she has targeted Shilpa Shinde whom she claims to be another 'big liar'.

Shilpa has been constantly poking Vikas Gupta by singing songs. She has been taunting Vikas for her ouster from &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Over the last one month, there have been several fights between the two and at one point even the audiences got bored watching the same fight.

Now, Gehana Vasisth has revealed to media that both Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde were in a secret relationship during her stint in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Gehana claims, both were “very close” to each other once upon a time and even shared a physical or sexual relationship, but Vikas chose to love his job more than Shilpa and was responsible for her ouster. Shilpa had got emotionally attached to Gupta, but he was not serious and was only interested in the physical aspect of the relationship. Eventually, things did not work out and Shilpa held Vikas responsible for all her problems as she expected him to stand by her when she was having issues with the channel.

(Also Read: Vikas threatens to reveal Shilpa’s secrets on Bigg Boss 11)

Gehana Vasisth also claimed that the Channel Colors and the production house Endemol were aware of the 'physical relationship' between the two and hence decided to take both Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde in the show.

Do you think Gehana is saying the truth?