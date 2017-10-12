Unlike the previous days in Bigg Boss 11 house, tonight’s episode is going to be different, unexpected and high on drama. Till now, we have seen Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde fighting in the house but the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11 will witness a really mind-boggling twist in their enemity.

From fighting to arguing and accusing each other, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have gone to every extent to pull each other down on the show. But, hold on! There’s something very astonishing in store that is more than enough to get you zapped.

TellyChakkar has got details about Bigg Boss 11 enemies Shilpa Shinde and Vikas. The two of them will be seen gelling up like good ol' buddies.

Yes, and that's a fact. According to our source, after the wake-up call, the two casually start talking to each other and this time their talks do;'t have taunts or abuses for each other. They will just be talking to each other like two friends do. this would seemingly be the burgeoning of a new friendluy relation in the house.

What remains to be seen is whether this is just a ploy for the time being given the ruckus betwen Hina and Vikas. Everyone knows it for a fact that Shilpa and Hina are almost always at loggerheads. so is it because of Vikas' recent fights and tiffs with Hina that Shilpa's proximity with Vikas is on the rise?

Many were wondering will there come a time when the two will turn friends and we guess, the right time has arrived.

Now, it remains to see how long the two try to be normal inside the house. Will they turn good friends inside the house and let bygones be bygones?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11. Meanwhile, share your views about the new development in the house.

Also, tonight’s episode will see Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta getting into a dirty argument. It all started after Bigg Boss announced that Hina and Puneesh Sharma will be fighting for the first captaincy task. Later, housemates lash out at Hina for not informing them that she was giving her name for the captaincy task. Hina in her defense said that she had no clue that she was being appointed for captaincy. Hina then gets into an argument with Vikas over the same. Vikas calls her ‘hypocrite’ and also said that Hina keeps changing her stance according to the situation.