Vikas calls Hina TWO FACED; threatens to beat up Akash outside Bigg Boss house

The Bigg Boss makers leave no stone unturned to make the reality series a compelling watch. From emotionally draining tasks to absolutely witty repartees, from playing tantrums to the sensual proclivities, this Colors reality show produced by EndemolShine has literally done it all.

And now there is another psychologically testing captaincy task on its way. This task will make robots put of some of the contestants. The world knows robots dont have emotions.

Now, here is the catch - while the robots will have to be robots, some other contestants will have to try their level best to get them emotionally rolling. It could be by making them angry or getting them to break down or make them burst into laughter.

So, Hina Khan will be playing a robot and Vikas Gupta will have to bring her emotions out in the open, if he is successful in doing so, he wins! In a bid to win the task, he will call Hina hypocritical and two faced. But we all know Hina is a player and she will not give in easily. She will remain calm. At least that's what we see in the latest preview. But you never know, Hina might even lash out at Vikas and another fight might ensue in the house.

Anyway, after Hina, Vikas will walk up to Akash Dadlani and reprimand him for misbehaving with the women in the house. He will also tell her that he will be beaten outside the house for misbehaving with the inmates. However, Akash doesn't react as well and maintains his calm.

And by the way, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Luv Tyagi are up for nominations this week. TellyChakkar feels, it is Luv Tyagi who will be ousted this week. What do you guys think?

Whatever be the case, we hope Vikas and his team don't overdo it. That's because, phase 2 of the game will have them on the other side of the fence and that's when the same people will get the chance of doing exactly the same thing and who knows, they might end up alluding to his past, his gay relationships and what not!