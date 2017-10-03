Much has been written about this years’ contestants in the Bigg Boss house. With celebrities and commoners alike being a part of the mansion there have been speculations of the fights that the audiences will be able to witness inside the house. The contestants who are a part of the house too have a past, all have their own insecurities, their own weak points. Needless to say no one would want to spill out everything in public.

Controversial contestant producer Vikas Gupta too has a muddled up past. Gupta who was earlier in the news for being in a gay relationship with Kaisi Hai Yaariyan actor Parth Samthaan and their dirty fallout which was also embroiled in the controversy involving the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai fame actress Shilpa Shinde. Vikas was heading the channel that had accused Shilpa of non-professionalism. They had also reprimanded her because she had demanded for a hike in her fee even when her contract barred her from doing it. Shilpa vehemently refuted these claims and yet she had to bid adieu to the show. On the very first day, Vikas and Shilpa were caught up in an argument before they entered the Bigg boss house. Vikas was pretty upfront and said, “had I known you are a part of the show, I wouldn’t have acquiesced to be a part of the show.”

Now we hear, something really weird happened between the two in the voyeuristic mansion. Happened so, that during the morning the frustrations and anger which had already built up on the first day suddenly erupted and the both of them found themselves enmeshed in a verbal spat yet again. However, things were soon placated as the inmates intervened. Later in the evening, the entire house gathered in the dining area, all of them were indulging in a little bit of small talk about films, the work in the industry and the best actresses so on and so forth. That is when Vikas in everybody’s presence proclaimed, “Shilpa is one of the best actresses the Indian television industry has today.” Everyone was listening to him with rapt attention with a grave look on their faces. “It is just because of her attitude and her way of dealing with people that has become a barrier for her in the industry.” Hina Khan and the other housemates who were sitting on the dining table nodded their heads almost in unison as if they were reaffirming Vikas’ statements.

However what is interesting in this context is the lady in question remained unfettered. She was barely paying any interest or even if she was, she didn’t quite acknowledge his statements at all. Her body language was such that she ignored whatever Vikas said like one would a mad man’s rantings. Much as to say, he said it just for the heck of saying it, he doesn’t really mean it. So why would one care especially when it is not from the heart.

TellyChakkar.com feels Shilpa surely is a fantastic actor and if there is any issue with her behaviour, she should just think about it in a calm manner and figure out how to get rid of it so that it doesn’t really become an impediment for her acting career, because if it persists she surely will become a thing of the past.

Vikas Gupta on the other hand has had his share of controversies; it would really be good if he maintains a dignity during his BB stint and make sure he doesn’t come out as fake so that things are a smooth sail and doesn’t get into petty fights to make matters worse because the audiences for sure cannot be fooled and they cannot be taken for a ride.

Every contestant in Bigg Boss is vulnerable because they are under the scanner all the time! The one who is sensible enough will make sure to use it for his/her benefit and ultimately will emerge victorious!

So all the very best to everyone!