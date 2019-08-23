News

Vikas Gupta dedicates Ace of Space season 2 to late Danish Zehen

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 07:54 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Ace Of Space is a captive reality television series created by Vikas Gupta. The first season saw Divya Agarwal become the winner. Presently, the makers are geared up for season 2 which will be hosted by Vikas Gupta. Now that the team is gearing up for the second season, Vikas decided to make late Danish Zehen a part of the show in his own way. 

Ace of Space contestant and youth sensation Danish Zehen's untimely death shook his fans. Vikas was very close to the young boy and was disturbed by the news. He has decided to dedicate this season of Ace of Space to Danish. 

He told Timesofindia.Com, “Danish still dwells in the minds of people. He has taught people a lot of things in his own way. This season of Ace of Space has been inspired by Danish Zehen. People have their own set of 'haves and have nots' in life. He absolutely did not have anything but he still came to a certain level in life and did great things.” 

He added, "The way Danish made it big fighting all odds in life, this time, contestants too won't have a lot of things for support in the house and that's the test. Will they survive the way Danish did in his real life? Well, they may not be able to survive smoothly and that's what the show is going to be. In fact, my first episode is going to be about all about the same."

Tags > MTV Ace of Space, Divya Agarwal, Vikas Gupta, Danish Zehen, Ace of Space to Danish,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days