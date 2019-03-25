Vikas Gupta dishes out compliments for this actor

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta, who is known as the mastermind of television, rose to fame with his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and was recently seen as the host of the show Ace of Space. He also took part in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actor recently met the superstar of television Nakuul Mehta during the Indian Telly Awards, and the two seemed to have bonded well. Vikas was very impressed with the ace actor and shared a lovely photo with him. He captioned it, ‘Don't Lose Yourself trying to be everything to everyone. This boy @nakuulmehta is just so inspiring. He is like the #CoolestGoodBoi #nakuulmehta #VikasGupta P.S. please watch the Awards on @zee5 just to see what Nakul had to say when he got his award.’

Check the post here.