Home > Tv > Tv News
Vikas Gupta fears losing 'Bigg Boss' to Shilpa, Hina

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2018 08:25 PM

As Bigg Boss 11 is heading towards the finale, Vikas Gupta, a TV producer who is among the top five participants, fears losing in the television reality show after experiencing the public support that actresses and co-contestants, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan received at a mall visit.

During a select media interaction, when Vikas was asked if he counts himself as a potential winner, he said, "Well, I knew I am not a celebrity like these actresses, so I have no fan following. I (thought I) might just survive for a month. But then with the constant support of the audience, I have reached to top five.

However, when all of us went to the mall for a live poll, whatever happened to Hina (Khan), I doubt if I have any chance. With my game plan, strategy and smart play, I was thinking that I would be reaching on top two, if not the winner. But then I went to the mall along with other participants and realised how strong a base of fan-followers Shilpa Shinde has. That was an eye-opener for me. Like Salman Khan sir said once that the last two weeks of the show is in the hands of the public. I think I am losing the ground there."

Last week, all the four contestants nominated for ouster went to a mall to seek live votes from the audience. Some of Shilpa's fans reportedly expressed dissent with Hina, and one of them even pulled her hair.

(Source: IANS)

