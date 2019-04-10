Vikas Gupta has a surprise for us

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is known as the master mind of television and was last seen on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was also seen as the host of MTV’s Ace of Space.



Parth Samthaan and Vikas have always been great buddies. Vikas keeps posting fun stuff about the two, and their friendship is quite evident.



Vikas recently shared a photo along with Parth and said, ‘From clicking pictures of friends with fans to being clicked with them by Fans. It's surreal BUT from being 93 kgs and shooting from one angle to get one decent picture to 75 kgs and not having to care cause you know the pictures will be nice It's Priceless.’



He also hinted at a surprise coming up soon.



Check out the post here.