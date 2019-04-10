Vikas Gupta has a surprise for us

View this post on Instagram
From clicking pictures of friends with fans to being clicked with them by Fans. It's surreal BUT from being 93 kgs and shooting from one angle to get one decent picture to 75 kgs and not having to care cause you know the pictures will be nice It's Priceless #Goa #Scenes #destinationwedding #vacation #parthsamthaan #roshniwadhwani #VikasGupta P.S. Surprise Coming Next Week #Lostsouls ,
Who is the most dangerous vamp on TV?
Who looks best with Erica Fernandes on-screen?
Add new comment