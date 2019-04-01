Vikas Gupta, Kamya Punjabi, and Shashank Vyas pen down emotional message on Pratyusha Banerjee’s death anniversary

MUMBAI: Pratyusha Banerjee was one of the leading faces of television when she decided to cut short her life. The young actress committed suicide on the 1st April 2016. This shocked the entire television industry.

Today marks her third death anniversary, and her close friends Vikas, Kamya, and Shashank penned dow an emotional message for her.

Vikas Gupta, who was close to the actress, shared a photo of the two and wrote, ‘Today is 1st of April and Every time I hear it's April fool's day instead if smiling which I did, I think of you #Pratyusha I remember the call which I thought was a prank call and it reminds me of the 20 mins I sat alone looking at you. No one was there. Mak was running around outside trying to sort things and figure things (Good Man) others were yet to know that you have gone. You were a star that left our universe too soon. This world is cruel and every year i learn more. I am sorry i wasn't there when you needed. Yes you never asked for help but this world is a little like that even when help is asked no one comes forward. We see signs but we avoid them. I really hope you are in a better place. May you rest in peace. Will always remember you even if it's on the day you left. Thankyou for touching my life ?? Thankyou for always making me realise and remind me the reality we live in. Love you loads.’

Kamya Punjabi and Pratyusha became friends inside the Bigg Boss 7 and continued their friendship outside. Kamya posted pictures with Pratyusha and wrote, ‘I know u are gone but i kept denying it... i wanted u to stay... but now may be its time to let u go.... its time to say goodbye... its time u go...!!!! But before that i want u to know that there will be a piece of you in me always and i m grateful for that... whatever someone u become wherever u are in the world i m sending you love! You are my friend till the end...... Goodbye!!!.’

Pratyusha’s Balika Vadhu co-star Shashank Vyas remembered Pratyusha and shared her image on his Instagram story.