Vikas Gupta opens up about not doing Puncch Beat 2

MUMBAI: Puncch Beat is one of the most loved web shows. Vikas Gupta is the creator and writer of the series and it features actors Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Khushi Joshi and Siddharth Sharma. Now, the makers are geared up for its sequel, but Vikas will not be a part of it.

The show is set to return with the second and third part. Speaking about the same, a source close to the show told SpotboyE.com that Ekta Kapoor is going to get her franchise of Puncch Beat very soon and Priyank Sharma who essayed the character of Rahat will no longer be a part of it. When the portal contacted Vikas Gupta to know the truth, he said, "Puncch Beat is definitely coming back with season 2 and 3. And Priyank Sharma will be very much a part of it as Rahat is an integral character of the plot and you can’t complete the story without him being there. But this time, I am not doing the show. Balaji will be producing it.”

When asked whether Ekta has agreed to this and he replied, "Yes, I created it but I won’t be doing it this time. Ekta is also aware of it. And I am working on something else for ALTBalaji at the same time, as Puncch Beat 2 is being worked upon while this is being made. It won't be for the first time that I will not be a part of the show that I have created. Before Puncch Beat, I made shows like Gumrah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Fanaah, All these were started by me and later were worked on by others. It’s a similar case over here.”