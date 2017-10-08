This piece of news is a little stale, however it willsurely bring a lot of things to light.

When one watches Bigg Boss, the show never ceases to surprise, appal and disgust all at the same time. The show was just not high on drama and entertainment from the beginning itself but it brought ut in public many dirty, dark and dingy revelations in front of the whole wide world. From hurling abuses onto one another, to the disgusting revelations about each other on national TV , this season of Bigg Boss has seen it all already!

Vikas Gupta who is a television producer and is known to be openly gay has been embroiled in a lot of controversies in the past. He is quite a known face in the TV industry. His production house Lost Boy has launched many a new faces in Tellydom. However, most of them were GUYS!

The erstwhile Angoori Bhabhi aka Shilpa Shinde has made a sensation allegation against Vikas. She revealed that the producer very much practices casting couch. It happened during the episode that was aired the day before. She revealed on national TV how Vikas harasses women but mostly men. She also said that Vikas has been able to manipulate media in order to hide the truth. Shilpa, Arshi and Puneesh were discussing Vikas' casting couch involvement.

We were very well aware that casting couch exists but coming out in this way is really shocking to the common viewers. Does that mean the guys who have been a part of Vikas' serials swing both ways?

God knows what else is there to be revealed!