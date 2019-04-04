News

Vikas Gupta’s fun-filled TikTok video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2019

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is known as the mastermind of television. He was last seen as a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and is now seen on Colors’ show Khatra Khatra.

We all are aware that the TikTok app has become a rage these days. Several celebrities from television to Bollywood use it and share videos on their social media accounts. Ace producer Vikas also seems to be a pro at using the app and frequently uploads videos.

For the first time, he used the duet video on the app and shared the video. Joining him was Ace of Space contestant Fizah Khan.

Vikas captioned the video saying, ‘So my #duetwithlostboy kinda got response. Thank You everyone who did make those duets and also made feel Supaah Here are the three that are getting featured on my Insta As Promised and no there is no ranking justPlus I did get my share of surprises too. @thefizahkhan you gotta act soon, you kill it with every expression and @gurungbhumika Bache Ki Jaan Logi Kya so which one did you love the most @tiktok @indiatiktok #proposal #fun #fizakhan #bhumikagurung #VikasGupta P.S. Ab bas Maa Naa dekhein isse.’

Check out the post here.

