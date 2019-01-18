Vikas Gupta shares Pucchh Beat streaming date

: Vikas Gupta is of the most popular personalities of television and rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house, and he was recently seen as the host of MTV’s Ace of Space.

Vikas is coming up with his new web series called Puncch Beat, where he will be introducing four debutants. He will be launching Priyank Sharma (Rahat), Harshita Gaur (Divyanka), Siddharth Sharma (Ranbir), and Khushi Joshi (Padmini).Puncch Beat is a youth drama based on the trials and tribulations of four friends at a high school and has boxing as the backdrop of the storyline.It will stream on ALTBalaji from 14th February. Vikas shared the trailor of the series and captioned it saying, 'It's here #Puncchbeat on @altbalaji this Valentine's Day. Get ready To find yourself.'