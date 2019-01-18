News

Vikas Gupta shares Pucchh Beat streaming date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 01:50 PM
MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is of the most popular personalities of television and rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house, and he was recently seen as the host of MTV’s Ace of Space.


Vikas is coming up with his new web series called Puncch Beat, where he will be introducing four debutants. He will be launching Priyank Sharma (Rahat), Harshita Gaur (Divyanka), Siddharth Sharma (Ranbir), and Khushi Joshi (Padmini).

Puncch Beat is a youth drama based on the trials and tribulations of four friends at a high school and has boxing as the backdrop of the storyline.

It will stream on ALTBalaji from 14th February. Vikas shared the trailor of the series and captioned it saying, 'It's here #Puncchbeat on @altbalaji this Valentine's Day. Get ready To find yourself.'
Tags > Vikas Gupta, Pucchh Beat, Bigg Boss 11, MTV’s Ace of Space, Priyank Sharma (Rahat), Harshita Gaur (Divyanka), Siddharth Sharma (Ranbir), and Khushi Joshi (Padmini), TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Karishma
Karishma Tanna

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days