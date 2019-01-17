News

Vikas Gupta is a TikTok pro!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2019 07:24 PM

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta, who rose to fame with his stint as a contestant in the Bigg Boss house, has become a household name today. Vikas was last seen as the mastermind on the reality show Ace of Space, which was a huge success.

The TikTok app has been a rage on social media these days. Every person is hooked to the app and keeps posting videos.

The latest to join the craze is none another than the mastermind of television Vikas Gupta. He recently shared a TikTok video and captioned it saying, ‘ew #TikTok - TereBina , doing something new everyday , trying something new makes you realise it's all so much FUN.’

Vikas certainly seems to be a pro in making such videos.

