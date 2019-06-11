News

Vikas Gupta to turn host for an episode of Dangal TV’s Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
11 Jun 2019 12:16 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com

After slaying in MTV Ace Of Space as a host, Vikas Gupta is back with anchoring and this time it’s for the show Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan on Dangal TV produced under his banner LostBoy Productions.

A source close to the project revealed that Vikas will turn host for a special episode.

Vikas became a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss 11 and was last seen in Colors’ show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

We tried contacting Vikas, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

