Vikas Gupta to turn host for an episode of Dangal TV’s Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan

After slaying in MTV Ace Of Space as a host, Vikas Gupta is back with anchoring and this time it’s for the show Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan on Dangal TV produced under his banner LostBoy Productions.

A source close to the project revealed that Vikas will turn host for a special episode.

Vikas became a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss 11 and was last seen in Colors’ show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

We tried contacting Vikas, but he remained unavailable for comment.

