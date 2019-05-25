Vikas Gupta's TikTok video has a message for his fans

MUMBAI:Vikas Gupta is known as the mastermind of television. The ace producer was last seen on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was also seen as the host of MTV’s Ace of Space. Vikas rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house and was one the strongest contestants on the show.

The TikTok application grabbed the headlines a while ago, as it was banned by the Madras High Court. Recently, the court lifted the ban and the app is now back.

TikTok videos are a craze on social media, and several television and Bollywood celebrities using it. One such celebrity is Gupta, who is very active on the app and keeps posting funny and entertaining videos along with his friends in the industry.

Vikas recently shared a TikTok video and captioned it saying, 'To All my Dost who for a girl go so silly that they forget friends family and become this #Comedy#Tiktok#vikasgupta# lostsouls P.S. Yes Dogs are loyal and kind but it would be better to be a loyal and kind human being.'

Check out the post here.