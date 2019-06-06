News

Vikas Gupta's tip for insomniacs

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is one of the most successful and popular faces of television. The ace producer rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house 11. Subsequently, he hosted reality show Ace of Space. He is also known as the mastermind of television.

A lot of us suffer from insomnia. We struggle at night to go off to sleep. Now, Vikas has revealed his tip on how to do so.

Well, we are all aware of the TikTok app, which is very popular on social media, and Vikas is a pro at using the application and frequently shares videos.

Vikas recently shared a video in which he is following the instructions of Shraddha Kapoor in a dialogue from Ek Villian.

He captioned it saying, 'When you wake up & Not able to sLeep YoU do things trying 2 SleeP. I made This #TikTok Thinking about #shraddhakapoor She is Gorgeous and just️ @ruchikaakapoor #EkVillian So Proud Of You .'

Check the post here.

