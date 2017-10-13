The 11th season of Bigg Boss is on roll in terms of entertainment. The reality show launched with a decent opening and has surpassed its competitors well.

Today is Friday and just like the last week, we will witness two panelists gracing the show to discuss about the hottest happenings that transpired throughout the week. While the last week saw RJs Mallishka and Pritam putting forth some very their intriguing pointers and criticism, today (13 October), EndemolShine India will bring one of their ex-contestants and runner ups, Manu Punjabi back on the panel. Apart from Manu, Sargun Mehta who has made a guest appearance on the show prior will also be a panelist.

Now we all know that Sargun is highly opinionated and is known for her ‘calling spade-a-spade’ attitude. On the other hand, Manu Punjabi is one of the most liked contestants of the last season. The Rajasthani lad won’t think twice before commenting harsh truths.

TellyChakkar has also learnt that Vikas Gupta who is currently the captain of the house has put Hina Khan in jail. Vikas and Hina have been at loggerheads since the beginning of the show and now their animosity has led to Vikas using his captaincy powers to nominate and imprison Hina. Hina’s reaction to the whole fiasco would be interesting to know.

Looks like today’s episode of the Colors hit reality show is all set for another high voltage drama.