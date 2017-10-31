Hot Downloads

Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Vikas Gupta

I would like to get naughty with Nia Sharma and Erica Fernandez: Vikas Gupta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Maya's end in Beyhadh?

Are you happy with Maya's end in Beyhadh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor looks 'cool' in turban?

Which TV actor looks 'cool' in turban?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Vikas threatens to reveal Shilpa’s secrets on Bigg Boss 11

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2017 07:02 PM

The colors flagship show Bigg Boss 11 is making sure that the viewers have their butts stuck in front of their TV screen everyday. Things are getting spicier day by day. With every daybreak, the audience is witnessing even more controversies and fights.

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shind have been at loggerheads since the very start of the reality series. And again, recently Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde had  a massive argument. Things really turned murky between the two and there were tantrums flying left right and centre. It was during the course of this heated argument that Vikas threatened Shilpa saying that he would reveal her secrets if she continues to do personal attacks on him.

By her secrets he meant the details about the actress’ engagement with her former co-star Romit Raj. And this happened when Shilpa mentioned Parth Samthaan’s name. Parth was Vikas’ close friend and according to the latterm Parth was in a relationship with him. Parth had later claimed that Vikas had sexually assaulted him.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa met Romit on the sets of the daily soap Maayka and fell in love with each other. It was back in the year 2009. They even got engaged and were going to get married. But the marriage had to be called off due to some reasons.

Earlier, while talking to India Today, Shilpa had confessed, “My wedding preparations were done, my wedding outfit was ready, I had even bought my jewellery and the cards were also printed. It is very sad that I had to call off my marriage one month prior to the actual date. But I feel it is a wise decision and I am very happy that at least now I won’t have to make adjustments for each and every single thing. I will now be able to take my own decisions.”

Now with Vikas’ mentioning about the incident, chances are that more cats are let out of the bag!

Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Romit Raj, Reveal Secrets,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top