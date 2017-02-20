Hot Downloads

News

Vikas 'Vikky' Chaudhary bags a new show

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 02:04 PM

Talented actor Vikas (Vikky) Chaudhary, who was recently seen on Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyar Ki, has bagged a new show.

After the launch of Dil Se Dil Tak, Shashi Sumeet Productions is now set to launch their historical show Akbar on Big Magic. We heard that Vikas has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming daily.

Our source informs us, “Vikas will be seen essaying the role of the Hindu Emperor Hemu aka Hemchandra Vikramaditya in the upcoming show.” 

When we contacted Vikas, he confirmed the news with us and said, “I am very excited to be a part of the show. It’s the first time that I am doing a historical show; the costumes, the dialogues are something new and different for me from what I did in Thapki. I am enjoying it a lot.”

Good luck, Vikas.

