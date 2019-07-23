Vikkas Manaktala to play Lord Shiva in THIS show

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Vikkas Manaktala! The actor, who was seen in the show Khoob Ladi Mardaani - Jhansi Ki Rani, has bagged a new project.

Vikkas is all set to make his debut in the mythological genre. He has been brought on board to play Lord Shiva in Namah.



A source associated with the project told Times of India, "We had approached Vikkas some time ago, but he had already signed 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. Since we wanted to go on floors with the project soon, we had roped in another actor for the part. However, unfortunately, things didn't work out with him. As soon as we heard the news that 'JKR' was ending, we approached Vikkas again, as we were keen on having him on board to play Lord Shiva. We are glad that things have worked out with him, as he fits the bill perfectly. We have finalised Savi Thakur to play Lord Vishnu in the show. Namah means Narayan (Lord Vishnu) and Mahadev (Lord Shiva) and the show will revolve around the bonding between these two Gods."



The report further mentioned that the shooting for the show has already commenced and it is slated to hit the tube in September.