Vikkas Manaktala's special love for dance

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2017 04:46 PM

Actor Vikkas Manaktala, who is seen as Veer in TV show "Ghulaam", is a dance lover and considers dancer Paresh Shirodkar as his guru.

Shirodhkar has previously made Bollywood actors like Tiger Shroff, Hritik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Huma Quershi and Shraddha Kapoor groove to his beats. 

"I am extremely fortunate that I have Paresh sir as my dance guru. He's phenomenal... Not only is he a very good dancer, but also a good teacher. I rarely get time because of my hectic schedule, but when I do and he's not shooting, I make sure that I go and meet him and do what we both love - dancing," Vikkas said in a statement.

"Ghulaam" is aired on Life OK.

