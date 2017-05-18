Vikram and Jyoti to get engaged in Sony TV’s Jaat Ki Jugni

Sony Entertainment Television’s romantic drama Jaat Ki Jugni (Rashami Sharma Productions) is filled with unexpected incidences and has been keeping the audience hooked.

In the recent events, Munni (Madirakshi Mundle) and Bittu (Vishal Vashishtha) are finding their way out of the jungle during which they fight a lot.

Bittu begs her to help him in letting Dr. Vikram (Paras Madaan) and Jyoti (Barkha Singh) run away successfully in order to get married.

Trouble starts when Munni’s brothers seize the four and Chaudhary Gajendra (Yash Tonk) brings Munni back home and orders Bhim (Amit Pachori) to kill the rest three.

They give Bittu a harsh beating until Munni escapes the house to come for Bittu’s help.

What will happen next?

As per our sources, Chaudhary Gajendra is going to play it cool and calm, and let Jyoti and Dr. Vikram get engaged in a grand ceremony.

Bittu’s parents Masterji (Sagar Saini) and Phool Kumari (Rinku Karmarkar) will also decide to adopt Vikram as he is an orphan. They will embrace the responsibility to carry out Dr. Vikram and Jyoti’s engagement ceremony.

But the surprising element is, of all people, has Chaudhary Gajendra really become all cool or there is something more?

Will he be really happy for their engagement which he was strongly against for so long?

Guess you’ll have to keep watching Jaat Ki Jugni to know what happens next.

When we spoke to Paaras, he said, "There's a lot of drama coming in for viewers, stay hooked."

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more such updates..